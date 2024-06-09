Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Jamf Price Performance

Jamf stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,708,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,244. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jamf by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

