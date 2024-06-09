Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Position Decreased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises 5.4% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,841 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 29,809.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHDG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. 4,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $117.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.