Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.04. 793,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

