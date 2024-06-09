Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after buying an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,327,000 after buying an additional 151,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $207.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

