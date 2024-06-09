International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $98.48 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.