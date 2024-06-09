inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Reaches $143.87 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $143.87 million and $500,886.89 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,646.74 or 0.99994635 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001065 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00095837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00533196 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $450,415.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.