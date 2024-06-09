Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $216,802.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.6 %

MORN opened at $287.89 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

