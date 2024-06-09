Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $197,146.95 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $195,369.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65.

On Friday, April 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $205,868.30.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20.

JNPR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $86,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 923,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

