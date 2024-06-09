Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $369,345.62 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $369,345.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,015.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Down 0.9 %

FLEX opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,662,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,998,000 after acquiring an additional 247,024 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

