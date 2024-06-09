Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $440,820.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.