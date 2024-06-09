Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALXO stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $469.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,643,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

