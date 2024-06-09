Innes Smith Sells 65,178 Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total value of £62,570.88 ($80,167.69).
Springfield Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 96 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.93. Springfield Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Springfield Properties
