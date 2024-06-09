Innes Smith Sells 65,178 Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.23), for a total value of £62,570.88 ($80,167.69).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:SPR opened at GBX 96 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.93. Springfield Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

