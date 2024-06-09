Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Shares of PI opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,081,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $25,747,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

