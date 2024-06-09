Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,363 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Immatics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 227,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of IMTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,000. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.73. Immatics has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 107.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

