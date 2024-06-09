Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.