IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. lessened its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 179,297 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 520.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 12,800,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,034,987. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

