HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $5.17 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 5.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

KIM stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.79. 2,950,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

