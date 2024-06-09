HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DINO. TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.58.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.