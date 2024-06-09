Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $17.00 at UBS Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

