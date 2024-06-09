Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00006121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $155.35 million and approximately $513.54 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,503.29 or 1.00008501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00096355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.25968757 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,700.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.