Head-To-Head Review: GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and The Competition

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the "Eating places" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GEN Restaurant Group
|$181.01 million
|$8.41 million
|53.83
|GEN Restaurant Group Competitors
|$2.15 billion
|$247.82 million
|27.59
GEN Restaurant Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GEN Restaurant Group
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|GEN Restaurant Group Competitors
|553
|4826
|6304
|321
|2.53
GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 42.76%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GEN Restaurant Group
|0.44%
|2.32%
|0.43%
|GEN Restaurant Group Competitors
|-8.88%
|-451.00%
|-5.21%
Summary
GEN Restaurant Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
