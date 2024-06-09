Head-To-Head Review: Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Gatos Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.01 billion 3.05 $104.63 million $0.57 26.39 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 50.50

Analyst Recommendations

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eldorado Gold and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 1 4 3 0 2.25 Gatos Silver 0 2 3 1 2.83

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 11.43% 4.47% 3.17% Gatos Silver N/A 4.05% 3.77%

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

