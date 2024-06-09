Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.