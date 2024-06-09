H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.07 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

