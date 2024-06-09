Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Holdings Lowered by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,781 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.15% of Greenfire Resources worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 5,875,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $9.90.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.09 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

