Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $130.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of GKOS opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,713. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

