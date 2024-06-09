Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,350,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 60.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,924,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 724,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Further Reading

