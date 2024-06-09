Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 274,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

