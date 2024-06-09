GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

