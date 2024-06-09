Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,939,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $54,460,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.26. 324,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,963. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

