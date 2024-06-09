GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GameStop Stock Down 39.4 %

GME stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 352.79 and a beta of -0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

