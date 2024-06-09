FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Issued By William Blair

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for SharkNinja in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at 75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 57.62. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 80.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in SharkNinja by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 139,232 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in SharkNinja by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

