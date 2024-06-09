FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

FCEL stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

