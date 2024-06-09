Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,116,075.68 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,871 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 175,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $548,013,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

