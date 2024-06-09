FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FMC Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

