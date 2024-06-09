Flare Price Reaches $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Flare has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $10.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,884,093,864 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,881,953,105.838165 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02887812 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $26,545,787.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

