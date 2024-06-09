Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) COO Andy Dignan Sells 5,731 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
