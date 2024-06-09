Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays cut their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.33.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 55.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.