Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.28 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $25,458.70 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.33 or 0.99994405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00096575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94584638 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $36,531.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

