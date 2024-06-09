Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

