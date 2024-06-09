FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.19) on Thursday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 721 ($9.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company has a market capitalization of £441.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,094.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.61.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,729.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FDM Group

FDM Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 142 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £498.42 ($638.59). In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 1,961 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 142 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £498.42 ($638.59). Insiders have purchased 2,392 shares of company stock worth $1,014,637 in the last ninety days. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

