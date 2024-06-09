EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVGO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

EVgo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

