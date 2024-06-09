Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $432.34 and a 12-month high of $856.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

