Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,731 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $135,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.79.

Adobe stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.58 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

