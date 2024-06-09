Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

