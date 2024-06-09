Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Generac worth $47,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 749.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 532,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,371. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

