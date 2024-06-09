Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $81,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $250.93. 1,230,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,475. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

