Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 32.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $2,650,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Everbridge by 43.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

