Ethena Staked USDe One Day Volume Tops $26.15 Million (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $26.15 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,200,443,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,200,443,756.973844. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07730768 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $16,639,629.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.