Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Ennis Stock Performance
Shares of EBF opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 10.14%.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
