Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of EBF opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

About Ennis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ennis by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

